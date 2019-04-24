Today
High School Baseball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Golf — North Bend at Phoenix.
Thursday, April 25
High School Boys Golf — North Bend at Crater.
High School Girls Golf — North Bend at Crater.
Friday, April 26
High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Cottage Grove (2), 3 p.m.
High School Softball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Cottage Grove (2), 3 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Marshfield at Stayton Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; North Bend at Dick Baker Invite, Gladstone.
High School Boys Tennis — Marshfield, North Bend at Roseburg.