Today

High School Baseball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.

High School Softball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Golf — North Bend at Phoenix.

Thursday, April 25

High School Boys Golf — North Bend at Crater.

High School Girls Golf — North Bend at Crater.

Friday, April 26

High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Cottage Grove (2), 3 p.m.

High School Softball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Cottage Grove (2), 3 p.m.

High School Track & Field — Marshfield at Stayton Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; North Bend at Dick Baker Invite, Gladstone.

High School Boys Tennis — Marshfield, North Bend at Roseburg.

