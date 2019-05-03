Today
High School Baseball — Midwestern League: North Bend at North Eugene (2), 1 p.m.
High School Softball — Midwestern League: North Bend at North Eugene (2), 1 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Brookings-Harbor, Coquille, Gold Beach, Pacific at Grants Pass Rotary, 10 a.m.
College Baseball — SWOCC at Chemeketa (2), 1 p.m.
College Softball — SWOCC at Centralia (2), noon.
Sunday, May 5
No local events scheduled.
Monday, May 6
High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Elmira at Marshfield (2), 3 p.m.
High School Tennis — Marshfield at district tournament, Medford.
High School Boys Golf — Marshfield at district tournament, Tokatee; North Bend at regional tournament, Trysting Tree.
High School Girls Golf — Marshfield, Coquille, Bandon and Reedsport at district tournament, Rogue Valley Country Club.