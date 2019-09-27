Saturday, Sept. 28
High School Volleyball — Skyline League: Pacific at Powers, 5:30 p.m. Reedsport at McKenzie RPI tournament; Myrtle Point at Westside Christian tournament.
College Volleyball — SWOCC at Clackamas, 2 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer — SWOCC at Clackamas, noon.
Sunday, Sept. 29
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Sept. 30
High School Boys Soccer — Sky-Em League: Marist Catholic ta Marshfield, 6:30 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Sutherlin at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.
High School Volleyball — Sunset Conference: Waldport at Reedsport, 6:30 p.m.