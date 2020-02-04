Today
High School Wrestling — Reedsport and Marshfield at Oakridge
Thursday, Feb. 6
No local events scheduled.
Friday, Feb. 7
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: Crater at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Cottage Grove, 5:45 p.m.; Siuslaw at Marist Catholic, 5:45 p.m.; Elmira at Junciton City, 5:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Waldport at Coquille, 5:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Bandon, 5:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Reedsport, 5:30 p.m. Skyline League: Pacific at North Douglas, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: Crater at North Bend, 5:15 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Cottage Grove, 7:15 p.m.; Siuslaw at Marist Catholic, 7:15 p.m.; Elmira at Junciton City, 7:15 p.m. Sunset Conference: Waldport at Coquille, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Bandon, 7 p.m.; Gold Beach at Reedsport, 7 p.m.
High School Swimming — North Bend at Cottage Grove, 4:15 p.m.