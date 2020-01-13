Today
High School Boys Basketball — Sunset Conference: Gold Beach at Myrtle Point, 5:30 p.m.; Bandon at Reedsport, 5:30 p.m.; Toledo at Waldport, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Sunset Conference: Gold Beach at Myrtle Point, 7 pm.; Bandon at Reedsport, 7 p.m.; Toledo at Waldport, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: Springfield at North Bend, 5:15 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: Springfield at North Bend, 6:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
High School Girls Basketball — Sunset Conference: Bandon at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m.; Coquille at Waldport, 7 p.m.; Reedsport at Gold Beach, 5:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Sunset Conference: Bandon at Myrtle Point, 5:30 p.m.; Coquille at Waldport, 5:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Gold Beach, 7 p.m.
High School Wrestling — North Bend at Springfield Invitational, 6 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Lane, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Lane, 7:30 p.m.