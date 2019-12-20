Today
High School Girls Basketball — Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament: North Bend vs. Sisters, 9 a.m., Marshfield vs. Junction City at 12:30 p.m. and Astoria vs. Philomath at 4 p.m. at Marshfield and North Valley vs. Crook County at 9 a.m. at SWOCC. Nonleague: Gold Beach at Bonanza, noon; Bandon at Lost River, 1 p.m.; Weston-McEwen vs. Myrtle Point at Pendleton, 1:15 p.m.; Coquille and Pacific vs. TBA at Jefferson.
High School Boys Basketball — Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament: Junction City vs. La Salle Prep at 10:45 a.m., North Bend vs. Crook County at 2:15 p.m. and Philomath vs. Marshfield at 5:45 p.m. at Marshfield and North Valley vs. Sisters at 10:45 a.m. at SWOCC. Nonleague: Gold Beach at Bonanza, 1:30 p.m.; Bandon at Lost River, 2:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point vs. Weston-McEwen at Pendleton, 11:30 a.m.
High School Wrestling — Marshfield and North Bend at Grants Pass Winter Kickoff.
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC vs. Treasure Valley at Linn-Benton Crossover, noon.
Women’s College Wrestling — SWOCC at US Open, Fort Wayne, Texas.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Monday, Dec. 23
No local events scheduled.