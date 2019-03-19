Today
High School Baseball — Hidden Valley at Marshfield, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 21
High School Baseball — North Bend at Springfield (2), 3 p.m.; Coquille at Riddle, 4 p.m.; Reedsport at American Christian Academy Tournament, Redding, Calif.,
High School Softball — Central at North Bend, 3 p.m.; Sutherlin at Coquille, 4 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Coquille and North Bend at Siuslaw Icebreaker, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, March 22
High School Baseball — Rogue River at Marshfield (2), 2 p.m.; Glide at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.; Lowell at Coquille (2), 3 p.m.; Reedsport at American Christian Academy Tournament, Redding, Calif., TBA.
High School Softball — Phoenix at Marshfield (2), 3 p.m.; Coquille at Illinois Valley, 4 p.m.; Glide JV at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.