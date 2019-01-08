Today
High School Wrestling — North Bend Invitational, 6 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball — Lane at SWOCC, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — Lane at SWOCC, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 10
High School Boys Basketball — Sunset Conference: Toledo at Bandon, 7 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Sunset Conference: Toledo at Bandon, 5:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling — Reedsport at Crow.
Friday, Jan. 11
High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Ashland, 5:30 p.m. Far West League: Junction City at Marshfield, 5:45 p.m.; Cottage Grove at Siuslaw, 5:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m.; Gold Beach at Reedsport, 7 p.m. Skyline League: Pacific at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Ashland, 7 p.m. Far West League: Junction City at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m.; Cottage Grove at Siuslaw, 7:15 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Myrtle Point, 5:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Reedsport, 5:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling — Myrtle Point at Alsea Bay Classic, Waldport.