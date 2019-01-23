Today
High School Wrestling — North Bend at Marshfield, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 24
High School Wrestling — Crow, Glide and Oakland at Reedsport.
Friday, Jan. 25
High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Churchill, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Elmira at Marshfield, 5:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Myrtle Point at Coquille, 5:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Gold Beach, 5:30 p.m.; Bandon at Toledo, 5:30 p.m. Skyline League: Pacific at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: Churchill at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Elmira at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m. Sunset Conference: Myrtle Point at Coquille, 7 p.m.; Reedsport at Gold Beach, 7 p.m.; Bandon at Toledo, 7 p.m. Skyline League: Pacific at Elkton, 6 p.m.
High School Wrestling — North Bend, Reedsport at Bay City Duals, Marshfield, 10 a.m.; Myrtle Point at South Umpqua Duals; Coquille at Cottage Grove tournament.
High School Swimming — Philomath at North Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Marshfield at Grants Pass, 4 p.m.