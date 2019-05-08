Today

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, May 9

High School Baseball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.

High School Softball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 10

High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Siuslaw (2), 3 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.

High School Softball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Siuslaw (2), 3 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.

High School Track & Field — Marshfield, Siuslaw at Sky-Em League championships, 11 a.m., Marist Catholic High School.

