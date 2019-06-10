agate Local Schedule 8 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save TodayNo local events scheduled. Tuesday, June 11 No local events scheduled. Wednesday, June 12American Legion Baseball — South Coos at Cottage Grove, 5:30 p.m. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Events Baseball American Legion Cottage Grove Schedule Coo Most Popular Bill Lucero files lawsuit against North Bend School District WWII veteran walks with Coquille High School's graduating class Meet the Bandon Cops Coos County marriage licenses, June 4, 2019 Marshfield High School Crisis Team reports increase in students struggling with suicide View All Promotions promotion spotlight Are you ready for retirement? promotion spotlight Famous Mother's Trivia Quiz Print Ads Ad Vault Cornerstone Church of The Nazarene - Ad from 2019-06-08 Jun 8, 2019 Cornerstone Church 2195 Sherman Ave, North Bend, OR 97459 541-290-8802 Ad Vault Americas Mattress - Ad from 2019-06-06 Jun 6, 2019 Americas Mattress 310 S Broadway, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-267-3100 Ad Vault BANDON CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP - Ad from 2019-06-06 Jun 6, 2019 Bandon Christian Fellowship 1190 Face Rock Rd, Bandon, OR 97411 541-347-9327 Website Ad Vault OREGON 2X2 NETWORK - Ad from 2019-06-05 Updated Jun 5, 2019 Oregon 2x2 Network - Onac 7150 Sw Hampton St Ste 111, Portland, OR 97223 503-624-6397 Website Ad Vault Coos Bay Chapel/Retail - Ad from 2019-06-05 Jun 5, 2019 Coos Bay Chapel/Retail PO Box 749, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-267-3131 Website Ad Vault Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church - Ad from 2019-06-05 Jun 5, 2019 Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church 2160 Elm, Reedsport, OR 97467 541-271-2633 Website Ad Vault OREGON 2X2 NETWORK - Ad from 2019-06-05 Updated Jun 5, 2019 Oregon 2x2 Network - Onac 7150 Sw Hampton St Ste 111, Portland, OR 97223 503-624-6397 Website Ad Vault ST. JOHN EPISCOPAL CHURCH - Ad from 2019-06-06 Jun 6, 2019 St. John Episcopal Church Po Box 246, Bandon, OR 97411 541-347-2152 Website Ad Vault Lynn Davies - Ad from 2019-06-06 Jun 6, 2019 Lynn Davies 265 2nd St E Old Town, Bandon, OR 97411 541-347-9214 Ad Vault THREE RIVERS CASINO RESORT - Ad from 2019-06-05 Jun 5, 2019 Three Rivers Casino 5647 Highway 126 Ste 100, Florence, OR 97439 541-997-7529 Website