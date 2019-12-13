Today
High School Girls Basketball — Marshfield at Hidden Valley, 3 p.m.; Coquille at St. Mary’s, 3:30 p.m.; Reedsport at North Douglas, 4 p.m.; Pacific at Hosanna Christian Holiday Hoops Classic, TBA.
High School Boys Basketball — St. Mary’s at Coquille, 4 p.m.; Reedsport at North Douglas, 5:30 p.m.
High School Swimming — Marshfield, Reedsport at North Bend Invitational, 9 a.m.
High School Wrestling — Marshfield, Reedsport, Myrtle Point, Coquille and North Bend at Coast Classic, North Bend.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Centralia, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Women’s College Basketball — Pacific at SWOCC, 5 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — Pacific JV at SWOCC, 3 p.m.
Men’s College Wrestling — SWOCC at Reno Tournament of Champions, 9 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Thurston, 6:45 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Thurston, 5:15 p.m.