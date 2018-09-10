Today
High School Volleyball — Coquille at Central Linn, 6 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Del Norte, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Ashland, 6:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Gold Beach at Coquille, 6:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Waldport, 6:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Toledo, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: North Douglas vs. Pacific at Riddle, 4 p.m.; Pacific at Riddle, 5:30 p.m. Nonleague: North Valley at Marshfield, 3:30 p.m.; Creswell at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m.; North Valley vs. Creswell at Marshfield, 5 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Coquille at Glide, 4 p.m.; Umpqua Valley Christian at Brookings-Harbor, 4 p.m. Nonleague: North Bend at Central, 4 p.m.; Phoenix at Marshfield, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Nonleague: Central at North Bend, 4 p.m.; Marshfield at Phoenix, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
High School Boys Soccer — Brookings-Harbor JV at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 13
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Thurston, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Junction City at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m.; Cottage Grove at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m. Far West League: Cascade Christian at Brookings-Harbor, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.; Coquille at Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Reedsport, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Umpqua Valley Christian at Pacific, 5:15 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Coquille at Umpqua Valley Christian, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Coquille at Illinois Valley, 4 p.m.