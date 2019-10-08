Today
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Eugene at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Junction City at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m.; Cottage Grove at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Camas Valley at Powers, 6 p.m.; Pacific at Yoncalla, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Sky-Em League: Elmira at Marshfield, 7 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Elmira, 6:30 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: South Umpqua at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Pacific, 4:30 p.m.
College Volleyball — New Hope at SWOCC, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
High School Volleyball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Gold Beach, 6:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Waldport, 6:30 p.m.; Bandon at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer — Rogue at SWOCC, 1:30 p.m.
Men’s College Soccer — Lane at SWOCC, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Springfield, 5:15 p.m. Sky-Em League; Marshfield at Cottage Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Marist Catholic, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Camas Valley at Pacific, 5:30 p.m.; Glendale at Powers, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 7 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Cottage Grove, 7 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Coquille at Douglas, 4:30 p.m.; Glide at Gold Beach, 4 p.m.