Today
High School Football — North Bend Brown and Gold Scrimmage, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball — SWOCC at NWAC Showcase, Springfield.
Sunday, Aug. 25
College Volleyball — SWOCC at NWAC Showcase, Springfield.
Monday, Aug. 26
No local events scheduled.
Today
High School Football — North Bend Brown and Gold Scrimmage, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball — SWOCC at NWAC Showcase, Springfield.
Sunday, Aug. 25
College Volleyball — SWOCC at NWAC Showcase, Springfield.
Monday, Aug. 26
No local events scheduled.
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.