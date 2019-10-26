Today

College Volleyball — Clackamas at SWOCC, 2 p.m.

Men’s College Soccer — SWOCC at Clark, 2:30 p.m.

Women’s College Soccer — SWOCC at Chemeketa, noon.

Sunday, Oct. 27

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Oct. 28

No local events scheduled.

