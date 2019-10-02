Today
Women’s College Soccer — Chemeketa at SWOCC, 1:30 p.m.
Men’s College Soccer — Clark at SWOCC, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Willamette, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Elmira, 6:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Junction City, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m.; Toledo at Coquille, 6:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Bandon, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Powers at Days Creek, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Nonleague: North Bend at Crescent Valley, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Coquille at Brookings-Harbor, 5 p.m.; Gold Beach at Douglas, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
High School Football — Midwestern League: Thurston at North Bend, 7 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Bandon, 7 p.m.; Toledo at Reedsport, 7 p.m. Class 3A District 2: Harrisburg at Siuslaw, 7 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at South Umpqua, 7 p.m. Class 1A District 2: Glendale at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Gold Beach at Lost River, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball — Linn-Benton at SWOCC, 6:30 p.m.