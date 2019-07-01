Today

American Legion Baseball — Roseburg Pepsi at South Coos (2), 4 p.m., Marshfield High School

Tuesday, July 2

No local events scheduled.

Wednesday, July 3

American Legion Baseball — South Coos at Dr. Randall’s (2), 6 p.m., Roseburg.

