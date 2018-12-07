Today
High School Boys Basketball — Winter Lake Classic: Illinois, Reedsport, Sheridan and Coquille, TBA, third-place game at 3 p.m., championship at 7 p.m. Myrtle Point Tournament: Gold Beach, Delphian and Myrtle Point, TBA. Harrisburg/Junction City Tournament: Siuslaw TBA.
High School Girls Basketball — Hidden Valley at Marshfield, 3 p.m. Winter Lake Classic: Coquille, Reedsport, Sheridan and Illinois Valley, TBA, third-place game 2 p.m.; championship game at 5:15 p.m. Myrtle Point Tournament: Myrtle Point, Gold Beach, Pacific and Mapleton, TBA.
High School Wrestling — Marshfield and Coquille at Coast Classic at North Bend, 9 a.m.; Myrtle Point at Culver Invitational; Reedsport at Springfield Invitational.
High School Swimming — North Bend Invitational, 9 a.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC vs. Tacoma at Dale Bates Classic, Eugene, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Everett Tournament, TBA.
Sunday, Dec. 9
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC vs. Spokane at Dale Bates Classic, Eugene, noon.
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Everett Tournament, TBA.
Monday, Dec. 10
No local events scheduled.