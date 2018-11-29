Today
High School Boys Basketball — North Bend at Cottage Grove, 5:45 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — North Bend at Cottage Grove, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 30
High School Boys Basketball — Reedsport at Oakland, 7:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Pacific, 7 p.m.; Glide at Bandon, 7:30 p.m.; Umpqua Valley Christian at Gold Beach, 7 p.m.; Tillamook at Siuslaw, 5:30 p.m. Beau Classic Tourney: Coquille vs. Western Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Newport at Marshfield, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Pacific, 5:30 p.m.; Glide at Bandon, 5:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Oakland, 6 p.m.; Tillamook at Siuslaw, 7 p.m.. Beau Classic Tourney: Coquille vs. Western Christian, 6 p.m.
High School Wrestling — Coquille at Devon Dawson Classic, Harrisburg.
Men’s College Basketball — Coach Tregs Classic at Eureka, Calif.: SWOCC vs. College of the Redwoods, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 1
High School Boys Basketball — Salem Academy at Marshfield, 4 p.m.; Myrtle Point at North Bend, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Bandon, 5 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Mazama, 2:30 p.m.; Coquille vs. Chemawa at Beau Classic Tourney, 10:30 a.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Salem Academy at Marshfield, 2 p.m.; Myrtle Point at North Bend, 5:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Bandon, 3:30 p.m. Beau Classic: Coquille vs. Chemawa, 9 a.m.
High School Wrestling — Marshfield, North Bend at Perry Burlison Classic, Cascade High School; Reedsport at Willie Wilkinson Memorial, Glide.
Men’s College Basketball — Coach Tregs Classic at Eureka, Calif.: SWOCC vs. Shasta, 1 p.m.