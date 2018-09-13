Today
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Thurston, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Junction City at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m.; Cottage Grove at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m. Far West League: Cascade Christian at Brookings-Harbor, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.; Coquille at Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Reedsport, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Umpqua Valley Christian at Pacific, 5:15 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Coquille at Umpqua Valley Christian, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Coquille at Illinois Valley, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 14
High School Football — North Bend at South Eugene, 7 p.m.; Klamath Union at Marshfield, 7 p.m.; Siuslaw at Newport, 7 p.m.; Reedsport at Glide, 7 p.m.; Coquille at Jefferson, 7 p.m.; Oakland at Bandon, 7 p.m.; Prospect at Myrtle Point, 6 p.m.; Powers at Gilchrist, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 15
High School Cross Country — Prefontaine Memorial Run, 9:45 a.m., Coos Bay.
High School Volleyball — Nonleague: Marshfield at Hidden Valley, 9:30 a.m.; Marshfield vs. Banks at Hidden Valley, 11 a.m. Bandon, Oakland, Riddle, Mapleton, Elkton, Crow and Gilchrist at Reedsport Braves Boosters Tournament, 10 a.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Midwestern League: Ashland at North Bend, 1 p.m. Nonleague: Rogue River at Coquille, noon.
High School Boys Soccer — Midwestern League: Ashland at North Bend, 3 p.m.
High School Football — Brookings-Harbor at Rogue River, 7 p.m.; Gold Beach vs. Grant Union at Bend, 2 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer — Lane at SWOCC, noon.
Men’s College Soccer — Lane at SWOCC, 2 p.m.