Today
High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Junction City, 5 p.m.; Elmira at Siuslaw, 5 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Toledo at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Myrtle Point (2), 3 p.m.; Gold Beach at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Junction City, 5 p.m.; Elmira at Siuslaw, 5 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Toledo at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Myrtle Point, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: Springfield at North Bend, 5 p.m.
High School Boys Golf — Marshfield at district tournament, Tokatee; North Bend at regional tournament, Trysting Tree.
High School Girls Golf — Marshfield, Coquille, Bandon and Reedsport at district tournament, Rogue Valley Country Club.
College Softball — Clark at SWOCC (2), 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 8
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, May 9
High School Baseball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.