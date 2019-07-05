Today

American Legion Baseball — Phoenix at South Coos (2), 2 p.m., Marshfield High School.

Sunday, July 7

American Legion Baseball — Churchill at North Coos (2), 1 p.m., Clyde Allen Field.

Monday, July 8

No local events scheduled.

