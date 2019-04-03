Today
High School Baseball — St. Paul at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.
College Softball — SWOCC at Clark (2), 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 4
High School Softball — Bandon at Douglas JV, 4:30 p.m.; Illinois Valley at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.
High School Baseball — Illinois Valley at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis — Churchill at Marshfield, 2 p.m.; Churchill at North Bend, 4 p.m.
High School Boys Golf — Marshfield at Old Macdonald match play.
Friday, April 5
High School Baseball — Sunset Conference: Gold Beach at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Toledo at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Waldport, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball — Sunset Conference: Gold Beach at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Toledo at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Waldport, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Reedsport, Myrtle Point, Pacific at Coquille Twilight, 4 p.m.; North Bend at Titan Track Classic, Salem, 2:30 p.m.