Today
High School Cross Country — North Bend at Midwestern League District Meet, 2 p.m., Tugman State Park.
Men’s College Soccer — Clark at SWOCC, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer — Chemeketa at SWOCC, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 25
High School Cross Country — Marshfield, Siuslaw at Sky-Em District Meet, 2 p.m., Lane Community College, Eugene; Bandon, Coquille, Reedsport, Myrtle Point, Pacific, Brookings-Harbor at Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 meet, 2 p.m., Valley of the Rogue State Park, Rogue River.
Friday, Oct. 26
High School Football — Midwestern League South Eugene at North Bend: 7 p.m. Sunset Conference: Toledo at Coquille, 7 p.m.; Gold Beach at Bandon, 7 p.m.; Reedsport at Rogue River, 7 p.m. Class 1A District 2: Prospect at Myrtle Point, 5 p.m. Six-man Crossover: Powers vs. Class 3A District 2: Hidden Valley at Brookings-Harbor, 7 p.m.; Sutherlin at Siuslaw, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball — Clackamas at SWOCC, 6:30 p.m.