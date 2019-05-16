Today
High School Track & Field — North Bend at Midwestern League District Meet, Crater High School.
High School Baseball — Midwestern League: Ashland at North Bend (2), 3 p.m.
High School Softball — Midwestern League: Ashland at North Bend (2), 3 p.m. Sunset Conference Playoff at Marshfield: Reedsport vs. Coquille at 3 p.m., winner vs. Bandon at 5 p.m.
Friday, May 17
High School Track & Field — Class 4A and Class 3A state meet at Mount Hood Community College and Class 2A and Class 1A state meet at Western Oregon University.
High School Boys Tennis — North Bend at Class 5A state tournament in Portland; Marshfield at Class 4A-3A-2A-1A state tournament in Corvallis.
High School Girls Tennis — North Bend at Class 5A state tournament in Portland.
College Softball — SWOCC at NWAC Tournament, Spokane, Wash.
Saturday, May 18
High School Track & Field — Class 4A and Class 3A state meet at Mount Hood Community College and Class 2A and Class 1A state meet at Western Oregon University; North Bend at Midwestern League District Meet, Crater High School.
High School Boys Tennis — North Bend at Class 5A state tournament in Portland; Marshfield at Class 4A-3A-2A-1A state tournament in Corvallis.
High School Girls Tennis — North Bend at Class 5A state tournament in Portland.
College Softball — SWOCC at NWAC Tournament, Spokane, Wash.