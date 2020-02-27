Today
No local events scheduled.
Friday, Feb. 28
High School Girls Basketball — Class 2A Playoffs: Coquille at Vernonia, 6 p.m.; Faith Bible at Bandon, 7 p.m. Midwestern League; North Bend at Churchill, 6:45 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Churchill at North Bend, 6:45 p.m.
High School Wrestling — State tournament in Portland, all day.
Saturday, Feb. 29
High School Boys Basketball — Class 2A Playoffs: Grant Union at Coquille, 5 p.m.; Bandon at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.
High School Wrestling — State tournament in Portland, all day.
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Chemeketa, 2 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Chemeketa, 4 p.m.