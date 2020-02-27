Today

No local events scheduled.

Friday, Feb. 28

High School Girls Basketball — Class 2A Playoffs: Coquille at Vernonia, 6 p.m.; Faith Bible at Bandon, 7 p.m. Midwestern League; North Bend at Churchill, 6:45 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball — Churchill at North Bend, 6:45 p.m.

High School Wrestling — State tournament in Portland, all day.

Saturday, Feb. 29

High School Boys Basketball — Class 2A Playoffs: Grant Union at Coquille, 5 p.m.; Bandon at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.

High School Wrestling — State tournament in Portland, all day.

Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Chemeketa, 2 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Chemeketa, 4 p.m.

