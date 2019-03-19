Today
High School Baseball — Bandon at Brookings-Harbor, 4:30 p.m.; Glendale at Coquille, 4 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at Siuslaw, 5 p.m.
High School Softball — Oakland at Coquille, 4 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor JV at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Brookings-Harbor, 4 p.m.; Siuslaw at Pleasant Hill, 5 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Bandon at Crusader Relays, 3:30 p.m., Medford; Gold Beach, Myrtle Point, Pacific and Powers at Brookings-Harbor Icebreaker, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 20
High School Baseball — Hidden Valley at Marshfield, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 21
High School Baseball — North Bend at Springfield (2), 3 p.m.; Coquille at Riddle, 4 p.m.; Reedsport at American Christian Academy Tournament, Redding, Calif.,
High School Softball — Central at North Bend, 3 p.m.; Sutherlin at Coquille, 4 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Coquille and North Bend at Siuslaw Icebreaker, 3:30 p.m.