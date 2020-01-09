Today
High School Boys Basketball — Sunset Conference: Myrtle Point at Coquille, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Sunset Conference; Myrtle Point at Coquille, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: Ashland at North Bend, 5:15 p.m. Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover at Phoenix: North Valley vs. Elmira, 4 p.m.; Marshfield vs. Klamath Union, 4 p.m.; Marist Catholic vs. Mazama, 5:30 p.m.; Junction City vs. Hidden Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Siuslaw vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m.; Henley vs. Cottage Grove, 7 p.m. Sunset Conference: Toledo at Reedsport, 7 p.m.; Waldport at Gold Beach, 7 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: Ashland at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover at Marshfield: North Valley vs. Siuslaw, noon; Elmira vs. Hidden Valley, 1:30 p.m.; Phoenix vs. Junction City, 3 p.m.; Mazama vs. Cottage Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Klamath Union at Marist Catholic, 6 p.m.; Henley vs. Marshfield, 7:30 p.m.. Sunset Conference: Toledo at Reedsport, 5:30 p.m.; Waldport at Gold Beach, 5:30 p.m.
High School Swimming — North Bend three-way, 3:30 p.m.; Marshfield at North Eugene.
Saturday, Jan. 11
High School Girls Basketball — Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover at Phoenix: North Valley vs. Siuslaw, 11 a.m.; Mazama vs. Marshfield, 11 a.m.; Marist Catholic vs. Klamath Union, 12:30 p.m.; Henley vs. Junction City, 12:30 p.m.; Elmira vs. Phoenix, 2 p.m.; Cottage Grove vs. Hidden Valley, 2 p.m.. Skyline League: Elkton at Pacific, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover at North Bend: North Valley vs. Elmira, 10:30 a.m.; Mazama vs. Siuslaw, 10:30 a.m.; Hidden Valley vs. Junction City, noon; Phoenix vs. Cottage Grove, noon; Henley vs. Marist, 1:30 p.m.; Klamath Union vs. Marshfield, 3 p.m.
High School Swimming — Marshfield at Skip Rumbaugh Invitational, Corvallis.
High School Wrestling — Reedsport and Marshfield at Toledo Invitational; North Bend at Sutherlin Classic.
Women’s College Basketball — Clark at SWOCC, 2 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — Clark at SWOCC, 4 p.m.