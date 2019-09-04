Today
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Bend at North Eugene, 6:45 p.m. Skyline League: Powers at New Hope, 6 p.m.; Pacific at Elkton, 5 p.m. Nonleague: Reedsport and Phoenix at Marshfield, 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Coquille at South Umpqua, 6:30 p.m.; Glendale at Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m.; Bandon and Monroe at Glide, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Corvallis at North Bend, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — North Bend at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6
High School Football — Marshfield at North Bend, 7 p.m.; Oakland at Coquille, 7 p.m.; Glide at Bandon, 7 p.m.; Neah-Kah-Nie at Reedsport, 6 p.m.; Waldport at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m.; Siuslaw at Elmira, 7 p.m.; Gold Beach at Brookings-Harbor, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
High School Volleyball — Coquille, St. Mary’s, Pleasant Hill, Oakridge, Butte Falls, Glide, North Douglas and Reedsport at Les Schwab Tournament, Reedsport; Marshfield at Cascade Tournament.
High School Boys Soccer — North Bend at Cascade, 2 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — North Bend at Cascade, noon.