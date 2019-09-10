Today
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: Springfield at North Bend, 6:45 p.m.; Sunset Conference: Myrtle Point at Reedsport, 6:30 p.m.; Bandon at Gold Beach, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Pacific at Camas Valley, 6 p.m.; Powers at Riddle, 6 p.m. Nonleague: Creswell at Coquille, 4 p.m.; Creswell vs. Marshfield (At Coquille), 5:30 p.m.; Marshfield at Coquille, 7 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Central at North Bend, 4 p.m.; Marshfield at Churchill, 6:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — North Bend at Central, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
High School Volleyball — Skyline League: Powers at Elkton, 6 p.m.
College Volleyball — Rogue at SWOCC, 2 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer — SWOCC vs. Portland at Eugene, 11 a.m.
Men’s College Soccer — SWOCC vs. Portland at Eugene, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Eagle Point, 6:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Reedsport, 7 p.m.; Gold Beach at Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m.; Waldport at Toledo, 6:30 p.m. Nonleague: Sutherlin at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — North Bend at Junction City, 4:30 p.m.; Marshfield at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.; Coquille at South Umpqua, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Brookings-Harbor, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Junction City at North Bend, 6 p.m.; Phoenix at Marshfield, 4 p.m.