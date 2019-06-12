agate Local Schedule Jun 12, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save TodayAmerican Legion Baseball — South Coos at Cottage Grove, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13 No local events scheduled. Friday, June 14No local events scheduled. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Bill Lucero files lawsuit against North Bend School District Bandon Bait: Can't get fish much fresher than this Three building principals leave Coos Bay School District Meet the Bandon Cops Growing up strong in Bandon View All Promotions promotion spotlight Could you pass a U.S. civics test? promotion spotlight What should you be driving? Print Ads Ad Vault KOZYWOOD HEATING - Ad from 2019-06-08 Jun 8, 2019 Kozywood Heating 2257 Broadway, North Bend , OR 97459 541-756-2712 Website Ad Vault JUUL INSURANCE - Ad from 2019-06-06 Jun 6, 2019 Juul Insurance Agency 1865 Mcpherson Avenue St, North Bend, OR 97459 541-347-5435 Website Ad Vault BAY APPLIANCE & TV - Ad from 2019-06-08 Jun 8, 2019 Bay Appliance & TV PO Box 238, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-269-5158 Website Ad Vault THE UMPQUA POST - Ad from 2019-06-12 9 hrs ago Ad Vault Coquille Valley Hospital - Ad from 2019-06-08 Jun 8, 2019 Coquille Valley Hospital District 940 E 5th St, Coquille, OR 97423 541-396-3101 Website Ad Vault Bandon Auto Repair LLC - Ad from 2019-06-06 Jun 6, 2019 Ad Vault Bandon IT - Ad from 2019-06-07 Jun 7, 2019 Bandon IT 780 2nd Street S. E. , Bandon, OR 97411 541-223-7745 Website Ad Vault SWOCC ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES - Ad from 2019-06-06 Jun 6, 2019 SWOCC ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES Tioga Hall Room 511 1988 Newmark Avenue, COOS BAY, OR 97420 541-888-7206 Ad Vault Community Dental Lab PC - Ad from 2019-06-10 Jun 10, 2019 Community Dental Lab Pc 2495 Newmark, North Bend, OR 97459 541-756-2121 Website Ad Vault CHURCH OF CHRIST N/B - Ad from 2019-06-08 Jun 8, 2019 Church Of Christ N/b 2761 Broadway Ave, North Bend, OR 97459 541-756-4844 Website