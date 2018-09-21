Today
High School Volleyball — North Bend, Siuslaw at Sisters Invitational.
High School Boys Soccer — Eagle Point at North Bend, 1 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Eagle Point at North Bend, 3 p.m.
High School Cross Country — North Bend at Three Course Challenge, Seaside.
Women’s College Soccer — Clark at SWOCC, noon.
Men’s College Soccer — Rogue at SWOCC, 2:30 p.m.
College Volleyball — SWOCC at Clark, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 23
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Sept. 24
High School Volleyball — Reedsport at Gaston, 5:30 p.m.; Coquille JV2 at Pacific, 5:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — North Bend at North Eugene, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — North Bend at North Eugene, 6 p.m.