Today

High School Volleyball — North Bend, Siuslaw at Sisters Invitational.

High School Boys Soccer — Eagle Point at North Bend, 1 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer — Eagle Point at North Bend, 3 p.m.

High School Cross Country — North Bend at Three Course Challenge, Seaside.

Women’s College Soccer — Clark at SWOCC, noon.

Men’s College Soccer — Rogue at SWOCC, 2:30 p.m.

College Volleyball — SWOCC at Clark, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 23

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Sept. 24

High School Volleyball — Reedsport at Gaston, 5:30 p.m.; Coquille JV2 at Pacific, 5:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer — North Bend at North Eugene, 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer — North Bend at North Eugene, 6 p.m.

