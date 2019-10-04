Today
High School Football — Ontario at Marshfield, 6 p.m.
High School Volleyball — Skyline League: Pacific at Powers, 6 p.m. Coquille and Bandon at Creswell Tournament.
High School Cross Country — Bandon, Gold Beach, Myrtle Point, North Bend, Pacific, Siuslaw at Woahink Lake Invitational, Florence, 11:45 a.m.
College Volleyball — Lane at SWOCC, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6
College Women’s Soccer — SWOCC at Portland, 10:30 a.m.
College Men’s Soccer — SWOCC at Portland, 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 7
High School Volleyball — Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Coquille, 6:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Gold Beach, 6:30 p.m.; Toledo at Waldport, 6:30 p.m.