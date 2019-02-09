Today

High School Boys Basketball — Skyline League: Pacific at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball — Skyline League: Pacific at New Hope, 6 p.m.

High School Swimming — North Bend at Midwestern League District Meet, Willamalane Pool, Eugene, 9:15 a.m.; Marshfield and Reedsport at District Meet, North Bend, 11:20 a.m.

High School Wrestling — Marshfield at regional tournament, Klamath Falls; North Bend at regional tournament, Central Point.

Women’s College Basketball — Clackamas at SWOCC, noon.

Men’s College Basketball — Clackamas at SWOCC, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 10

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Feb. 11

No local events scheduled.

