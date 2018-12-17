Today
High School Swimming — North Bend at Marshfield, 4 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at North Eugene, 5:15 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at North Eugene, 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
High School Boys Basketball — Stayton at Siuslaw, 5:30 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Henley, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Siletz Valley at Pacific, 6 p.m.; Stayton at Siuslaw, 7 p.m.
High School Wrestling — Central Coast Challenge: Siuslaw and Reedsport at North Bend, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
High School Boys Basketball — Oakland at Coquille, 7:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Butte Falls, 6 p.m.; Illinois Valley at Gold Beach, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Oakland at Coquille, 6 p.m.; Reedsport at Butte Falls, 4:30 p.m.; Illinois Valley at Gold Beach, 5:15 p.m.; Del Norte at Brookings-Harbor, 5:30 p.m.