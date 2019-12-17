Today
High School Girls Basketball — Brookings-Harbor at Marshfield, 5:45 p.m.; Gold Beach at Illinois Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Coquille at Oakland, 6 p.m.; Reedsport at Yoncalla, 6 p.m.; Bandon at Pacific, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Coquille at Oakland, 7:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Illinois Valley, 7 p.m.; Reedsport at Yoncalla, 7:30 p.m.; Del Norte at Brookings-Harbor, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
High School Girls Basketball — Siuslaw at Stayton, 5:30 p.m.; Glendale at Gold Beach, 5:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Glide, 5:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Siuslaw at Stayton, 7 p.m.; Glendale at Gold Beach, 7:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Glide, 7 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC vs. Skagit Valley at Clackamas Crossover Tournament, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
High School Girls Basketball — Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament: North Bend vs. Junction City at 4 p.m. and Marshfield vs. Sisters at 7 p.m. at Marshfield and Philomath vs. North Valley at 4 p.m. and Astoria vs. Crook County at 7 p.m. at SWOCC: Myrtle Point at Heppner, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament: North Bend vs. Junction City at 5:30 p.m. and Marshfield vs. Sisters at 8:30 p.m. at Marshfield and Philomath vs. North Valley at 5:30 p.m. and Crook County vs. La Salle Prep at 7 p.m. at SWOCC: Myrtle Point at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC vs. Olympic at Linn-Benton Crossover, 5 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC vs. Blue Mountain at Clackamas Crossover Tournament, 1 p.m.
Women’s College Wrestling — SWOCC at US Open, Fort Wayne, Texas.