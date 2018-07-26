Today
American Legion Baseball — Legion A State Tournament at Clyde Allen Field, Columbia Gorge vs. Roseburg Pepsi, 9 a.m.; South Medford vs. Klamath Falls, noon; North Jackson vs. Hillsboro, 3 p.m.; Dr. Randol’s vs. North Coos, 6 p.m.
Babe Ruth Baseball — Pacific Northwest 13- to 15-year-old Regional at Portland: South Coast vs. Wyoming, 1 p.m.
Friday, July 27
American Legion Baseball — Legion A State Tournament at Clyde Allen Field, games at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m..
Babe Ruth Baseball — Pacific Northwest 13- to 15-year-old Regional at Portland: South Coast vs. Portland, 10 a.m. Pacific Northwest 13-year-old Regional at Calgary: South Coast vs. Montana, 10 a.m.
Saturday, July 28
American Legion Baseball — Legion A State Tournament at Clyde Allen Field, games at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Babe Ruth Baseball — Pacific Northwest 13- to 15-year-old Regional at Portland: South Coast TBA. Pacific Northwest 13-year-old Regional at Calgary: South Coast vs. TBA, 1 p.m.