Today

No local events scheduled.

Friday, July 12

Babe Ruth Baseball — Southern Oregon State Tournament at Clyde Allen Field, games at 1 p.m. (13-year-old), 4 p.m. (14-year-old) and 7 p.m. (13-15-year-old).

American Legion Baseball — North Coos at Seaside wood bat tournament.

Saturday, July 13

Babe Ruth Baseball — Southern Oregon State Tournament at Clyde Allen Field, games at 11 a.m. (14-year-old), 2 p.m. (13- to 15-year-old) and 5 p.m. (13-year-old)

American Legion Baseball — South Coos at Grants Pass (2), 3 p.m.; North Coos at Seaside Wood Bat Tournament.

