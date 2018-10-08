Today
High School Volleyball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Gold Beach, 6:30 p.m.; Waldport at Reedsport, 6:30 p.m.; Toledo at Myrtle Point, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Brookings-Harbor at Douglas, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: Churchill at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Siuslaw at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Umpqua Valley Christian at Coquille, 5 p.m.; Sutherlin at Brookings-Harbor, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 10
High School Volleyball — Sunset Conference: Waldport at Bandon, 6:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Reedsport, 6:30 p.m.; Toledo at Gold Beach, 7 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Midwestern League: North Bend at Thurston, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Midwestern League: North Bend at Thurston, 4 p.m.
College Volleyball — SWOCC at Umpqua, 6:30 p.m.