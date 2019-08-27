Today
High School Sports — Meet the Bulldogs, 5 p.m., North Bend High School.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
High School Sports — Meet the Pirates, 5 p.m., Marshfield High School.
Thursday, Aug. 29
High School Volleyball — South Umpqua at Reedsport, 6:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at North Bend, 7 p.m.; Bandon, Coquille and Brookings-Harbor at Marshfield Jamboree, 10 a.m.; Myrtle Point vs. Falls City, 4 p.m. (at Mapleton); Myrtle Point at Mapleton, 6 p.m.; Butte Falls at Gold Beach, 5:30 p.m.; Powers at Glendale Jamboree.