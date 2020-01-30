Today
High School Wrestling — Jefferson and Coquille at Reedsport.
Friday, Jan. 31
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: Thurston at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Elmira, 7:15 p.m.; Siuslaw at Junction City, 7:15 p.m.; Cottage Grove at Marist Catholic, 7:15 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Myrtle Point, 5:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Waldport, 5:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Toledo, 7 p.m. Skyline League: Pacific at Glendale, 6 p.m. Nonleague: Creswell at Bandon, 5:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: Thurston at North Bend, 5:15 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Elmira, 5:45 p.m.; Siuslaw at Junction City, 5:45 p.m.; Cottage Grove at Marist Catholic, 5:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m.; Gold Beach at Waldport, 7 p.m.; Reedsport at Toledo, 5:30 p.m. Nonleague: Bandon at Umpqua Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
High School Swimming — North Bend home meet, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
High School Girls Basketball — Skyline League: New Hope at Pacific, 6 p.m. Nonleague: Coquille at Central Linn, 4 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Nonleague: Coquille at Central Linn, 5:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling — Marshfield and Reedsport at Beach Bash, Gold Beach. Reedsport girls at Cottage Grove Invitational.
Women’s College Basketball — Mount Hood at SWOCC, 2 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — Mount Hood at SWOCC, 4 p.m.