Today
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Oct. 16
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: Thurston at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Elmira, 6:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Junction City, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Coquille, 6:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Sky-Em League: Marist Catholic at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: South Umpqua at Coquille, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Marist Catholic, 6:30 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Coquille at Glide, 4 p.m.; Sutherlin at Brookings-Harbor, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 17
High School Boys Soccer — Midwestern League: North Bend at Willamette, 7 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Midwestern League: North Bend at Willamette, 5 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer — SWOCC at Clark, 1:30 p.m.