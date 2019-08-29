Today

High School Volleyball — South Umpqua at Reedsport, 6:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at North Bend, 7 p.m.; Bandon, Coquille and Brookings-Harbor at Marshfield Jamboree, 10 a.m.; Myrtle Point vs. Falls City, 4 p.m. (at Mapleton); Myrtle Point at Mapleton, 6 p.m.; Butte Falls at Gold Beach, 5:30 p.m.; Powers at Glendale Jamboree.

Friday, Aug. 30

High School Football — Reedsport at Coquille Jamboree, 5:30 p.m.; Bandon, Marshfield and Pleasant Hill at Siuslaw Jamboree; North Bend at Cottage Grove jamboree.

High School Boys Soccer — North Bend at Phoenix Jamboree, 9:30 a.m.

High School Girls Soccer — North Bend at Phoenix Jamboree, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

High School Volleyball — Reedsport at Kennedy tournament.

High School Boys Soccer — Tillamook at Marshfield, 1 p.m.

College Men’s Soccer — SWOCC at Everett, 2 p.m.

