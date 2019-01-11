Today
High School Boys Basketball — Nonleague: Woodburn vs. Marshfield at SWOCC, 3:30 p.m. Skyline League: New Hope at Pacific, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — New Hope at Pacific, 6 p.m.
High School Swimming — Marshfield at Skip Rumbaugh Invitational, Corvallis; Reedsport at Henley Freeze.
High School Wrestling — North Bend, Coquille at Sutherlin Invitational; Myrtle Point at Alsea Bay Classic, Waldport; Reedsport at Junction City Invitational.
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Chemeketa, 2 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Chemeketa, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 13
High School Bowling — Marshfield and North Bend boys at North Bend Lanes, all day.
Monday, Jan. 14
No local events scheduled.