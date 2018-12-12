Today
High School Boys Basketball — Reedsport at Pacific, 7 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Reedsport at Pacific, 5:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling — Double dual at Coquille, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 13
High School Boys Basketball — Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament: Philomath vs. Sutherlin, 5:30 p.m., Marshfield High School; Crook County vs. La Salle Prep, 6:30 p.m., SWOCC; Junction City vs. Sisters, 6:30 p.m., North Bend High School; North Valley vs. Marshfield, 8:30 p.m., Marshfield High School.
High School Girls Basketball — Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament: Philomath vs. Madras, 4 p.m., Marshfield High School; Marshfield vs. North Valley, 7 p.m., Marshfield High School; Sisters vs. Sutherlin, 8 p.m., SWOCC; Astoria vs. Junction City, 8 p.m., North Bend High School.
High School Wrestling — North Bend at Crater, 5:30 p.m.; Marshfield at North Medford.
High School Swimming — North Valley, Mazama and Hidden Valley at Reedsport, 3 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 14
High School Boys Basketball — Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament: Games at 8:30 a.m., noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Marshfield High School. Midwestern League: Churchill at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Holiday Hoops Classic: Trinity Lutheran vs. Pacific, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: Riddle at Bandon, 7:30 p.m.; Yoncalla at Reedsport, 5:30 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at Siuslaw, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament: Games at 10:15 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., Marshfield High School. Midwestern League: North Bend at Churchill, 6:45 p.m. Nonleauge: St. Mary’s at Coquille, 7 p.m.; Riddle at Bandon, 6 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at Siuslaw, 6 p.m.
High School Swimming — Cottage Grove at North Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Junction City and Reedsport at Marshfield, 3 p.m.
High School Wrestling — North Bend and Marshfield at Grants Pass Kickoff.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC vs. Green River at Green River Crossover, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball — SWOCC Crossover.