Today
High School Girls Basketball — Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament: North Bend vs. Junction City at 4 p.m. and Marshfield vs. Sisters at 7 p.m. at Marshfield and Philomath vs. North Valley at 4 p.m. and Astoria vs. Crook County at 7 p.m. at SWOCC: Myrtle Point at Heppner, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament: North Bend vs. Junction City at 5:30 p.m. and Marshfield vs. Sisters at 8:30 p.m. at Marshfield and Philomath vs. North Valley at 5:30 p.m. and Crook County vs. La Salle Prep at 7 p.m. at SWOCC: Myrtle Point at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC vs. Olympic at Linn-Benton Crossover, 5 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC vs. Blue Mountain at Clackamas Crossover Tournament, 1 p.m.
Women’s College Wrestling — SWOCC at US Open, Fort Wayne, Texas.
Friday, Dec. 20
High School Girls Basketball — Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament at Marshfield: North Bend, Junction City, Sisters, Philomath, North Valley, Astoria, Crook County and Marshfield, TBA; Siuslaw at South Umpqua, 6 p.m.; Rogue River at Reedsport, 6 p.m.; Gold Beach at Lost River, 5:30 p.m.; Bandon at Bonanza, 5 p.m. Class 2A Preview: Myrtle Point vs. Pilot Rock, 6:15 p.m., Pendleton. Coquille at Jefferson tournament, TBA.
High School Boys Basketball — Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament at Marshfield: North Bend, Junction City, Sisters, Philomath, North Valley, La Salle Prep, Crook County and Marshfield, TBA: Siuslaw at South Umpqua, 7:30 p.m. Rogue River at Reedsport, 7:30 p.m.; Bandon at Bonanza, 7 p.m.; Gold Beach at Lost River, 7 p.m. Class 2A Preview: Myrtle Point vs. Pilot Rock, 8 p.m., Pendleton. Coquille at Jefferson tournament, TBA.
High School Wrestling — Marshfield, North Bend at Grants Pass Winter Kickoff.
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC vs. Columbia Basin at Linn-Benton Crossover, 2 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC vs. Lower Columbia College at Clackamas Crossover Tournament, 11 a.m.
Women’s College Wrestling — SWOCC at US Open, Fort Wayne, Texas.
Saturday, Dec. 21
High School Girls Basketball — Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament at Marshfield: North Bend, Junction City, Sisters, Philomath, North Valley, Astoria, Crook County and Marshfield, TBA.
High School Boys Basketball — Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament at Marshfield: North Bend, Junction City, Sisters, Philomath, North Valley, La Salle Prep, Crook County and Marshfield, TBA.
High School Wrestling — Marshfield and North Bend at Grants Pass Winter Kickoff.
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC vs. Treasure Valley at Linn-Benton Crossover, noon.
Women’s College Wrestling — SWOCC at US Open, Fort Wayne, Texas.