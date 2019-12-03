Today
High School Sports — North Bend Meet the Bulldogs, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
High School Girls Basketball — South Umpqua at Marshfield, 6 p.m.; Newport at Siuslaw, 5:45 p.m.; Rogue River at Myrtle Point, 5:30 p.m.; Elkton at Reedsport, 6 p.m.; Bandon at Riddle, 6 p.m.; Glide at Coquille, 5:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Pacific, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Marshfield at Brookings-Harbor, 7:15 p.m.; Newport at Siuslaw, 7:15 p.m.; Glide at Coquille, 7 p.m.; Rogue River at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m.; Bandon at Riddle, 7 p.m.; Elkton at Reedsport, 7:30 p.m.
High School Swimming — Marshfield at North Bend, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
No local events scheduled.