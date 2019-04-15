Today
High School Baseball — Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Waldport, 4:30 p.m.; Coquille at Toledo, 2 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball — Midwestern League: Churchill at North Bend, 11 a.m. Nonleague: Reedsport at Glide, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Golf — Marshfield at Shadow Hills Country Club; North Bend at Eugene country Club.
High School Girls Golf — North Bend at Eugene Country Club.
Tuesday, April 16
High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Elmira, 5 p.m.; Cottage Grove at Siuslaw, 5 p.m. Sunset Conference: Siletz Valley at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.; Coquille at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Waldport, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: North Bend at Thurston, 5 p.m.
High School Softball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Elmira, 5 p.m.; Cottage Grove at Siuslaw, 5 p.m. Sunset Conference: Siletz Valley at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.; Coquille at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Waldport, 4:30 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Thurston and Pacific at North Bend, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis — North Bend at Junction City, 1 p.m.; North Bend at Thurston, 4 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis — North Bend at Thurston, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 17
High School Track & Field — Marshfield at Marist Catholic, 4 p.m.
High School Softball — Sunset Conference: Myrtle Point at Coquille, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: North Bend at Thurston, 5 p.m.
High School Baseball — Nonleague: Kennedy at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.