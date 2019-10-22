Today
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: Ashland at North Bend, 5:45 p.m. Sky-Em League; Elmira at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m.; Junction City at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Coquille, 6:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Waldport, 6:30 p.m.; Toledo at Gold Beach, 6:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Midwestern League: Willamette at North Bend, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Midwestern League: Willamette at North Bend, 4 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Coquille at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.; South Umpqua at Brookings-Harbor, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Men’s College Soccer — Rogue at SWOCC, 1:30 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer — SWOCC at Clackamas, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Thurston, 6:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Waldport at Coquille, 6:30 p.m.; Bandon at Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Toledo, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League Playoffs at Powers: Elkton vs. New Hope, 5 p.m., winner vs. Powers, 6:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Midwestern League: North Bend at Churchill, 6 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Elmira, 7 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Midwestern League: North Bend at Churchill, 4 p.m. Sky-Em League: Elmira at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Umpqua Valley Christian at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Sutherlin, 6 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Douglas, 2:30 p.m.